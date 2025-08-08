Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddhant’s Film Struggles To Earn 1Cr In A Day As It Wraps Week 1

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have recently captured the spotlight. Their roles in Dhadak 2 have generated considerable buzz, making it one of the most talked-about films this year. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this romantic drama serves as a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which featured Janvhi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 is Triptii's first collaboration with Siddhant. Dhadak 2 narrated the story of a young couple whose love is tested by caste differences. Released on August 1, the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Despite high expectations, Dhadak 2's performance during the opening week was underwhelming. The release of Saiyaara overshadowed it, significantly impacting its box office earnings. The chemistry between Siddhant and Triptii was well-received by viewers. However, Dhadak 2 faced stiff competition from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. Saiyaara continued to perform strongly in its third week, affecting Dhadak 2's box office success. As a result, Dhadak 2 has struggled to gain momentum as it approaches the end of its first week in theatres.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 witnessed a dip of over 14% in numbers and minted Rs 89 lakhs on day 7 (first Thursday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 16.33 crores

Saiyaara Crushes Dhadak 2

While Dhadak 2 has been facing a major competition from Saiyaara given the same genre, the latter has managed to outshine Siddhant-Triptii starrer. For the uninitiated, Saiyaara had minted Rs 1.78 crores yesterday as compared to Dhadak 2's Rs 89 lakhs

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Dhadak 2 is expected to see another dip in numbers today (day 8/ second Friday) and will be seen struggling to earn Rs 80 lakhs in a day ahead of the second weekend.

Meanwhile, Triptii spoke about the sensitive message that came along Dhadak 2 and told PTI, "It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium... There is something real and sensitive about it ('Dhadak 2'). All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything."