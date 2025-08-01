Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection: Hit Or Flop, Budget, Records; Everything To Know About Siddhant's Film

Dhadak 2 Hit Or Flop: Triptii Dimri has been making headlines recently, and for good reason. Fans have eagerly awaited her return to the big screen, and she is now back with her first release of the year. The film in question is Dhadak 2, a romantic drama directed by Shazia Iqbal. This movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, marking their first collaboration. Dhadak 2 serves as a sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film's connection to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has further heightened expectations.

The buzz around Dhadak 2 is significant due to its intriguing storyline and fresh pairing. Interestingly, Dhadak 2 is an official Bollywood remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. This connection has added to the anticipation surrounding its release. Fans are eager to see how Triptii and Siddhant's chemistry unfolds on screen. As Dhadak 2 has managed to create a massive buzz, there have been speculations about when this Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer will be a hit at the box office.

Dhadak 2 Budget

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Dhadak 2 is expected to make an opening day collection of around Rs 3 crores.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Records

To note, Dhadak 2 is likely to record second highest opener for Siddhant Chaturvedi after the 2024 release Yudhra. Besides, it also happens to be Triptii's lowest opener post COVID 19.

Will Dhadak 2 Be A Hit?

So far, Dhadak 2 has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, fresh chemistry and mixed reviews. And while the romantic drama is eyeing a decent start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how Dhadak 2 will fare at the box office in the coming days.