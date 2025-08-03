Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Updates: Siddhant-Triptii's Film Barely Hits 10Cr, See Sunday Report

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: Saiyaara has rewritten the romance drama. Has Dhadak 2 managed to do the same? The movie is managing to create its own space in the industry. Anurag Kashyap has also watched the film and was left stunned by the storyline and the performance of the actors. Penning down his review, Anurag claimed the movie is a "mainstream adaptation of Periyarum Perumal, without losing the essence of it, Dhadak 2 is a punch in the gut." Let us take a look at how much Dhadak 2 has grossed on Sunday so far:

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Dhadak 2 has grossed Rs. 2.74 crores on Day 3 (Sunday) as of 7 pm. The total box office collection of Dhadak 2 stands at Rs. 9.99 crores as per today's early trends.

Dhadak 2 has opened the box office collection with Rs. 3.5 crores on Day 1. On Day 2, Dhadak 2 saw only a 7.14% rise, grossing Rs. 3.75 Crores.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 3.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 2.74 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 9.99 Cr (early trends)

Talking about the overseas collection, Dhadak 2 has seen only a small rise. As of Day 2, Dhadak 2 stands at Rs. 1.25 crores. The movie stands at Rs. 10 crores at the worldwide box office collection.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

India net box office collection- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 10 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 1.25 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 8.74 Cr

Dhadak 2 Budget

According to a report by Filmibeat, Dhadak 2 has been made on a controlled budget of approximately Rs. 40 crore, including both production and promotional costs. This relatively modest figure, especially for a Dharma Productions film, signals a shift toward more content-driven storytelling rather than high-budget spectacle. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film focuses on emotional depth and social realism, with much of the shoot taking place in smaller Indian towns. With its budget kept in check, Dhadak 2 doesn't need to chase massive box office numbers to break even, making it a smart financial play if supported by strong reviews and digital rights sales.