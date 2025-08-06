Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 5: Siddhant-Triptii’s Film Sees Hike But Fails To Touch 15Cr; Gets CRUSHED By Saiyaara

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: After the success of 2018 release Dhadak, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, fans have been eagerly waiting for Dhadak 2 for years now. And the wait got over lately as Dharma Productions finally came with Dhadak 2 on August 1. Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead and marked their first collaboration. The movie also featured Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma etc in key roles.

To note, Dhadak 2 is the official Bollywood remake of Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and revolves around a young couple who is head over heels in love. However, the caste system becomes a major hinderance in their love affair. Given the success of Dhadak, there were high expectations from Dhadak 2 but the movie doesn't seem to stand up to those. In fact, it opened to a mixed response followed by a slow start at the box office and continues to struggle during the first week.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 saw a hike of over 29% in numbers on day 5 (first Tuesday) and minted Rs 1.75 crores. This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 14.50 crores

Dhadak 2 Gets Crushed By Saiyaara

To note, Dhadak 2's slow performance has also been the result of Saiyaara's massive buzz and subsequent success. Marking Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's big Bollywood debut, Saiyaara was also a romantic drama and opened to rave reviews unlike Dhadak 2. In fact, despite being in the third week, Saiyaara is going strong and has managed to overshadow Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Dhadak 2 is expected to struggle at the box office today (day 6/ first Wednesday) and will be crossing the Rs 15 crores mark today.

Meanwhile talking about her character, Triptii stated, "For me, she is Vidhi. She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered. I have been an introvert. I've seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it's wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more".