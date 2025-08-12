Dhumketu Advance Booking Day 1 Update: Dev-Subhashree Comeback Film Breaks FDFS Record; Dominates War 2

Dhumketu (Bengali) Advance Booking Day 1 Update: After more than a decade, two of Bengali cinema's most beloved stars - Dev and Subhashree Ganguly - are reuniting on the silver screen, and the excitement is nothing short of cinematic frenzy. Titled Dhumketu, this 2025 release has already taken over the hearts, timelines, and trending lists across West Bengal. Directed by National Award-winning Bengali director Kaushik Ganguly, Dhumketu marks the fan-favourite jodi Dev-Subhashree (#DeSu)'s onscreen reunion after 12 years.

Dev and Subhashree last shared screen space years ago in 'Khoka 420' (2013), but the magic they created still echoes in the minds of fans. So, when the news broke that their highly-anticipated film Dhumketu, which they shot after their breakup and had been waiting for release for almost a decade, was finally seeing the light of day, the internet practically exploded.

Dhumketu Advance Booking Day 1: #DeSu6 Breaks FDFS (First Day First Show) Record In Bengal

From Kolkata to Siliguri, Murshidabad to Medinipur-cinema halls, tea stalls, and college campuses are buzzing with one name - Dhumketu. Fan clubs are organizing countdowns, city walls are being painted with tribute posters, and speculation about the film's plot is running wild.

Both Dev and Subhashree have evolved since their last on-screen pairing, and fans are eager to see how their matured personas collide in Dhumketu. Their reunion is more than nostalgia-it's a revival of a golden pairing with new intensity, new stakes, and the same electrifying chemistry.

Ahead of its much-awaited theatrical release on August 14 (Thursday), the advance booking has taken the ticket counters across West Bengal by storm. For the first time in the history of Bengali cinema, DeSu's Dhumketu got a 7:00 AM show (first day first show) at the South City Mall in Kolkata. And in less than 24 hours, all tickets were sold out.

As per several Twitter pages, over 95 shows have already gone housefull (or almost full) as of now in Bengal.

Dhumketu Advance Booking First Day (Bengal): Smashes War 2

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Dhumketu has already smashed the upcoming Bollywood biggie War 2 in ticket pre-sales across Bengal. As per the report, Dhumketu had sold nearly 18k tickets through advance booking for the opening day till Monday (Aug 11) 9:00 am, while the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer managed to sale only 5k tickets (approx.).

"Dhumketu has sold nearly 18,000 tickets as of Monday, August 11, 9:00 am and the number is increasing with each passing hour. Meanwhile, War 2 has sold around 5,000 tickets in West Bengal," a trade source informed the portal.