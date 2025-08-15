Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 1: HISTORY Created! Dev-Subhashree Sets THIS Huge Record On Opening Day

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 1: It's official - the #DeSu magic is back, and the big screen is glowing with nostalgia, emotion, and cinematic brilliance. After more than a decade-long gap, Dev and Subhashree reunited in Kaushik Ganguly's much-awaited drama Dhumketu, which hit theatres yesterday (August 14) and has already become the talk of the town. From the very first show, fans erupted in cheers, claps, and even tears, welcoming the beloved on-screen duo with open hearts.

If there was any doubt about the power of nostalgia and star chemistry, Dhumketu just crushed it - and the numbers prove it. In a surprising yet satisfying twist, the film topped BookMyShow's advance booking charts across West Bengal, beating heavyweight releases like Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik-NTR's War 2 in several key cities. From Kolkata to Siliguri, Malda to Durgapur, fans rushed to secure their seats the moment bookings opened, creating a digital stampede that shocked even trade analysts.

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 1 (Yesterday): DeSu's Comeback Film Earns THIS Much On Opening Day

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly, Dhumketu blends emotional depth with social realism - wrapped in a beautifully layered narrative that only he can deliver. Dev's portrayal is intense and nuanced, while Subhashree delivers one of her most mature performances yet - proving their evolution as actors since their romantic debut days.

But it's not just about their growth - it's about the chemistry that never left. Their scenes together? Electric. Tender. Timeless.

As shared by Dev Entertainment Ventures, Dhumketu opened to a staggering gross number of Rs 2.10 cr (early estimates) yesterday. The final figures are yet to be officially shared by the production house.

According to WBBO: West Bengal Box Office's Twitter page, #DeSu6 (Dev-Subhashree's 6th film together), created a rage all across Bengal, from multiplexes to silver screens, and netted around Rs 1.73 cr on the opening day.

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 1 Record: Creates History On First Day

Bengali cinema witnessed history yesterday as Dev and Subhashree's long-awaited reunion, Dhumketu, smashed its way into the box office with record-breaking numbers. The film didn't just open strong - it roared past expectations, delivering the highest opening day collections for a Bengali film ever.

From packed theatres to wild celebrations, the #DeSu comeback has turned into a full-fledged cultural moment, proving that when nostalgia meets storytelling, the result is cinematic magic. Not just that, DeSu6 also emerged as the highest non-holiday opening film ever in Bengali cinema with the highest single-day collection ever (Bangla).

The movie is set to roar louder today (Friday, Aug 15), benefitting from the Independence Day holiday. As per West Bengal Box Office News, Dhumketu has already sold over 31.18k tickets in the past 24 hours on BookMyShow, breaking Khadaan's record.

This marks the highest pre-booking ticket sales for any Bengali film to date.