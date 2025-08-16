Dhumketu Collection Day 2: HIGHEST Single Day Ever; DeSu6 Breaks THIS Record On Independence Day Holiday

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deventertainmentventures

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 2: The Bengali cinema just witnessed a storm - and its name is Dhumketu. Starring the electrifying pair Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, the film has not only lived up to sky-high expectations but has also rewritten box office history in Bengal. Outperforming Bollywood biggies like War 2 and Coolie, Dhumketu has become the cinematic phenomenon of 2025. Directed by Kaushik Ganguly and jointly backed by Dev Entertainment Ventures and Rana Sarkar, Dhumketu not only marks Dev-Subhashree's 6th film together but also their onscreen reunion after nearly 12 years.

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 1 (Opening Day)

The reunion of 'Megastar' of Bangla cinema Dev and 'Lady Superstar' Subhashree - fondly dubbed DeSu6 by fans - has been nothing short of magical. Social media is flooded with fan edits, viral reels, and emotional posts celebrating their on-screen chemistry. Whether it's the intense romance, power-packed action, or heart-tugging drama, audiences are unanimous - Dhumketu is a cinematic experience worth every rupee.

Released with massive buzz on August 14 (Thursday), Dhumketu opened to record-breaking numbers across Bengal. Theatres reported houseful shows within hours, with many adding extra screenings to keep up with the unprecedented demand. Even as War 2 and Coolie tried to dominate the multiplex space, Dhumketu steamrolled ahead, proving that regional cinema, when done right, can outshine any national release.

As shared by Dev Entertainment Ventures, Dhumketu made a stormy entry at the box office with a shattering opening day gross collection of Rs 2.18 cr across Bengal, emerging as the biggest opener for any Bengali cinema till date.

According to WBBO: West Bengal Box Office's Twitter page, DeSu6 earned around ₹ 1.70 cr on the day of its release.

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 2 (Yesterday): Highest Single Day Ever On Independence Day 2025 Holiday

Dhumketu continued its glorious run at the box office yesterday, benefiting from the Independence Day 2025 holiday, as well. Last night, Dev Entertainment Pictures took to their official Instagram page and shared an early estimated figure of Dhumketu's day 2 collection. Apparently, Dev-Subhashree's comeback witnessed a huge boost in numbers on Friday (Aug 15) and managed to add around Rs 3.02 cr (early estimates), taking the rough gross collection to Rs 5.02 cr (approx.) in 2 days across Bengal.

Dhumketu (DeSu6) Box Office Record On Independence Day

Dhumketu has broken its own record on Independence Day holiday yesterday. Surpassing its opening day figures, DeSu6 recorded the highest single-day collection in the history of Bengali cinema.

Not just that, the movie also witnessed 'sold out' and 'houseful' placards all across West Bengal yesterday.

Dhumketu isn't just a hit - it's a cultural moment. As Dev and Subhashree bask in the film's glory, one thing is clear - Bengali cinema has its comet, and it's shining brighter than ever. For those unversed, after creating a storm in Bengal, Dhumketu is set to take over nationwide theatres from August 22.