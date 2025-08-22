Dhumketu Collection Day 8: Dev-Subhashree's Film Flies High; How Much Did It Earn Ahead Of National Release?

Dhumketu (Bengali) Box Office Collection Day 8: Bengali cinema is having its moment - and Dhumketu, starring the much-loved duo Dev and Subhashree, is right at the center of it. As the film enters its second week in theatres as of yesterday, the buzz refuses to slow down. From packed houses to fan celebrations, Dhumketu is proving to be more than just a box-office release - it's a full-blown phenomenon.

Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, Dhumketu, which waited nearly a decade to see the light of day, marks the onscreen reunion of ex-lovers Dev and Subhashree after 12 years. The movie also boasts a strong supporting ensemble, including names like Rudranil Ghosh, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Dulal Lahiri and Chiranjeet Chakraborty.

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 8 (2nd Thursday)

There's something electric about a Dev-Subhashree film - and Dhumketu has reminded audiences exactly why they're one of Bengali cinema's most bankable on-screen pairs. Whether it's their undeniable chemistry or their ability to pull in the crowds, their presence alone has given Dhumketu a head start at the box office.

While many films see a dip after their opening weekend, Dhumketu has held strong. With shows still running to near-full capacity in several single screens and multiplexes, and strong word-of-mouth continuing to spread, the film has entered its second week with momentum on its side.

After breaking several records in the first week, Dhumketu entered its second week in cinemas on a dominating note. According to the official numbers shared by the makers, Dhumketu has earned Rs 15.24 cr (net) at the Bengal box office in 8 days. Yes, you read that right!

They captioned the Instagram post, "The Audience made it possible - 15.24 CR and still Flying HIGH! 🙌🔥

Thank YOU for the BLOCKBUSTER Journey 🫶🏻"

Dhumketu National Release

According to WBBO: West Bengal Box Office's Twitter page, more than 2,42,750 tickets have been booked on BookMyShow for Dhumketu till 10:00 AM today in the past 24 hours.

After a storming run across Bengal, Dhumketu - the high-octane drama starring Dev and Subhashree - is now ready to conquer the rest of India. The film enters its second week in theatres with packed shows, glowing fan reactions, and now, a nationwide release that's turning heads across regional borders.

Backed by the magnetic pairing of Dev and Subhashree, this film is proving that powerful storytelling, strong performances, and crowd-pulling charisma know no language barriers.