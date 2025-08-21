Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 7: DeSu6 Earns ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER Tag; How Much Did It Earn In 1st Week?

Dhumketu (Bengali) Box Office Collection Day 7: The much-awaited 2025 Bengali action drama Dhumketu, starring the powerhouse duo Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, has exploded at the box office, and there's no slowing it down. Completing its first week in theatres, the film is not just surviving - it's soaring, smashing records and setting new benchmarks in Bengali cinema.

From the moment the opening credits rolled, Dhumketu has been creating a storm. The film blends gripping narrative, high-voltage drama, political tension, and emotional depth - all tied together with brilliant performances by Dev and Subhashree. Their on-screen chemistry, stronger than ever, has fans flocking to cinemas for repeat viewings.

The buzz around Dhumketu refuses to die down. Social media is flooded with reactions, reels, and fan-made tributes, especially from Desu fans (Dev + Subhashree fanbase), who are going absolutely gaga over the film. With no major releases around the corner, Dhumketu looks set to continue its dream run well into the coming weeks.

Ahead of completing its first week in cinemas, Dev-Subhashree's Dhumketu was dubbed 'ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER' due to the overwhelming love from all across Bengal, including its roaring box office figures.

Bengali cinema has witnessed a storm - and its name is Dhumketu. Starring superstar Dev and leading lady Subhashree Ganguly, the 2025 action drama has set the box office on fire in its very first week, refusing to slow down even for a moment. The film isn't just performing well - it's rewriting records. According to Sacnilk, DeSu6 reportedly netted around Rs 31 lakhs on Wednesday (Aug 20), taking the estimated first-week collection to Rs 11.29 crore (approx.).

Day 1 (Thurs): ₹ 2.18 Cr

Day 2 (Fri): ₹ 3.08 Cr

Day 3 (Sat): ₹ 1.88 Cr

Day 4 (Sun): ₹ 3.02 Cr

Day 5 (Mon): ₹ 0.44 Cr

Day 6 (Tues): ₹ 0.38 Cr

Day 7 (Wed): ₹ 0.31 Cr

Total - ₹ 11.29 Cr

The makers are yet to announce the official figures for its first week's collection.

Dhumketu First Week Box Office Records

As announced by Dev Entertainment Ventures, Dhumketu has created several box office records in its first week. The film not only emerged as the biggest opening film in the history of Bengali cinema, but it also crossed Rs 10+ cr in its first 4 days. DeSu6 also had the biggest first week ever.

Dhumketu Advance Booking: BookMyShow Buzz

All signs point toward Dhumketu continuing its box office domination in Week 2 - and possibly beyond. As per several Twitter pages, over 13.77k Dhumketu tickets have been booked on BookMyShow in the last 24 hours.

For those unversed, after taking over Bengal, Dev-Subhashree's Dhumketu is gearing up for its National release this Friday, August 22.