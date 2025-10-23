Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 3 Collection Early Update: More Than 50% Budget RECOVERED; Earns...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Update: Harshvardhan Rane returns to the big screen with his latest romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa and directed by Milap Zaveri. The film, released on October 21 during the Diwali holiday period, entered a competitive box office, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. The story revolves around a romantic narrative aimed at audiences looking for light-hearted festive entertainment, though the pre-release buzz remained moderate.

Since its release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has maintained a steady presence at ticket counters. While the movie has attracted audiences, it has not yet made a major impact on overall box office numbers.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget & OTT Release Platform Update

Harshvardhan Rane, known for his work in films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Taish, brings his signature screen presence to the lead role, while Sonam Bajwa, popular for her performances in Punjabi and Hindi films, plays the female lead. While Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's theatrical performance is steady, the pairing of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa continues to attract viewers who enjoy romantic narratives.

According to NDTV, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was produced on a budget of ₹30 crore. Several reports suggest that Netflix will serve as the film's official digital streaming partner, indicating that the movie could have its OTT premiere on the platform after completing its theatrical run. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the streaming release date.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2 (Wednesday)

With an opening of Rs 9 cr, Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's film recorded a 13.89% drop in numbers yesterday (Wednesday), a working weekday, as reported by Sacnilk. The film netted 16.75 cr in 2 days at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 9 Cr

Day 2 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 7.75 Cr

Total - ₹ 16.75 Cr

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 3 Days Collection Early Update (Thursday)

Given the Bhai Dooj 2025 holiday, it is expected that the movie will record a hike in numbers today. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to add around ₹1.54 cr today (Thursday, October 23) till 4:00 pm. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be at ₹18.29 (approx.), already recovering more than 50% of its budget.