Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Collection Early Trend: WHO's Leading Diwali Clash Today?

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: This Diwali, the festival of lights turned into a festival of box office fireworks as two highly anticipated films - Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - went head-to-head in theaters. The much-hyped clash, which began on October 21, brought excitement, competition, and a double dose of entertainment for movie lovers. While both movies cater to completely different audiences, their timing ensured that the Diwali weekend box office turned into a battlefield of genres - with Thamma offering a spooky, laughter-filled ride, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat delivering an intense romantic drama.

Thamma (Thama) 2 Days Collection Early Trend

On one side, Thamma, the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), arrived with high expectations, backed by a stellar cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film promised a unique blend of humor, horror, and desi chaos - a combination that instantly clicked with family audiences during the festive season.

After a strong opening of Rs 25 cr, according to a Sacnilk report, the vampire film is standing strong at ticket counters today (Wednesday, Oct 22) despite a noticeable drop. Till 7:30 PM, Thamma has already added around Rs 11.12 cr on day 2 (working weekday). As of now, the total figures are estimated to be at Rs 35.12 cr (approx.).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 2 Days Collection Early Trend

On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, brought an intense romantic drama to the screens. The film catered to a different audience segment - those drawn to passion, heartbreak, and emotional storytelling. Despite a smaller promotional push compared to Thamma, it managed to record a positive start with an opening day collection of Rs 9 cr, as per Sacnilk.

According to the latest update, the Milap Zaveri directorial is having a slow growth today (Wednesday) and has netted around Rs 4.83 cr till 7:30 PM, taking the total estimated numbers to Rs 13.83 cr (approx.), as of now.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Collection Early Update (Wednesday)

The box office report card is pretty clear. Despite the drop and slow pace, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma is leading the Diwali 2025 clash over Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat over a huge margin of over Rs 20 cr.