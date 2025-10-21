Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget, Records; All About Harshvardhan's Film

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Hit or Flop: Harshvardhan Rane has been all over the headlines lately and rightfully so. After all, he is here with his first release of the year. After winning hearts with his performance in movies like Sanam Teri Kasam, Paltan, Haseen Dillruba, Savi, Harshvardhan Rane is now grabbing eyeballs for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romance drama which also features Sonam Bajwa and Shaad Randhawa in key roles

The movie mark Harshvardhan Rane's first collaboration with Sonam Bajwa and their chemistry in the trailer has managed to win hearts. In fact, the songs and the dialogues of the movie has also managed to leave fans quite impressed. Interestingly, as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, there have been speculations about how the movie will fare at the box office post its grand release on Diwali.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made with a budget of Rs 30cr and has been shot in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

As per Rohit's exclusive quote to use, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is eyeing a decent start at the box office and is likely to make a collection of Rs 10cr on its day of release

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Records

Interestingly, if the box office prediction will turn out to be true, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will emerge Harshvardhan Raane's highest opener ever. On the other hand, it will also become Milap Zaveri's highest opener post COVID 19.

Will Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Be A Hit?

So far, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, chartbuster songs and decent reviews. And while the romantic drama is eyeing an impressive start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will fare at the box office in the coming days.