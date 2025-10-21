Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will Harshvardhan’s Film Beat Saiyaara On 1st Day | EXC

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: This Diwali promises excitement for couples with the release of a new romantic drama from Bollywood. Following the success of Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, penned and helmed by Milap Zaveri, is set to captivate audiences. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Amitabh Bachchan in significant roles. For the uninitiated, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores the theme of unconditional love, drawing attention with its soulful music.

Interestingly, the songs of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have struck a chord with listeners, heightening anticipation for its release. With a talented cast and an engaging trailer, it stands as one of the year's most awaited films. The film marks Harshvardhan Rane's first collaboration with Sonam Bajwa. Their on-screen chemistry has become a hot topic among fans and critics alike. This pairing adds an extra layer of intrigue to the film's narrative. As Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has finally hit the screens, here's how it is expected to fare at the box office on Diwali

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to have a good start at the box office and is likely to mint Rs 10cr on opening day (Day 1/ first Tuesday)

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat To Fail To Beat Saiyaara On Opening Day

Interestingly, despite the massive buzz, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to fail to beat the opening day collection of Aneet Padda and Ahan Panday starrer Saiyaara which had minted Rs 21.5cr on its day of release.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan spoke about the changes demanded by CBFC in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and told TOI, "I stand by CBFC policies as they are meant to safeguard our cultural values and avoid any unintentional harm to Indian sensibilities. If they believe the word Raavan should be replaced with villain, I completely support their decision. As for the audience, if a film isn't great, even a U/A certificate can't save it. But if it's a good film, the audience will turn it into a superhit".