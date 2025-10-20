Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Vs Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Who Will Win Diwali Battle?

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat vs Thamma box office day 1 prediction: Diwali 2025 promises to be a thrilling time for cinema enthusiasts in India. The festival will see an exciting box office clash between two eagerly anticipated films, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Despite their distinct genres—romantic horror comedy and romance drama—both movies have generated significant buzz.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This film is the fifth installment in the Maddock horror universe, following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is helmed by Milap Zaveri and features Harshvardhan Rane alongside Sonam Bajwa.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a notable impact with its advance bookings. Reports from Sacnilk reveal that the film has earned Rs 1.42 crore through the sale of over 52,000 tickets. Additionally, it secured Rs 2.8 crore from blocked seats.

Thamma Advance Booking

In contrast, Thamma has outperformed in advance bookings with earnings of Rs 4.17 crore from selling 1.48 lakh tickets. Furthermore, it amassed Rs 8.39 crore from blocked seats, showcasing its strong pre-release appeal.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction

The presales figures clearly indicate that Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma is leading significantly ahead of its competitor. However, it remains to be seen if Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat can catch up after its release.

Both films have captured the audience's attention with their unique offerings this Diwali season. As fans eagerly await their release on Diwali 2025, the competition between these two films adds an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

According to Rohit Jaiswal, Ek Deewaniyat will have an opening box office collection between Rs 9-11 crore, which is considered solid keeping in mind the budget of the film.