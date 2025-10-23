Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Harshvardhan's Film Struggles Amid Thamma Wave



Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane is in the spotlight as he prepares to launch his first film of the year. Known for his performances in movies like Sanam Teri Kasam and Haseen Dillruba, he is now drawing attention with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. This romantic drama, directed by Milap Zaveri, features Sonam Bajwa and Shaad Randhawa alongside Harshvardhan. The film marks Harshvardhan's initial collaboration with Sonam Bajwa. Their chemistry in the trailer has been praised by viewers.

Notably, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is Sonam's third Bollywood release of 2025, following Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4. The songs and dialogues from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have also received positive feedback from fans. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat faces competition at the box office from Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. Despite limited screens, it is holding its ground well against Thamma. However, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat seems to be struggling at the worldwide box office amid the Thamma wave

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made an overall overseas collection to Rs 1cr in two days while the total worldwide collection of the horror comedy stands at Rs 21cr

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Fails To Beat Thamma

Interestingly, as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been witnessing a clash with Thamma, the latter had failed to beat the horror comedy. To note, Thamma made a total collection of Rs 4cr in overseas in two days with a worldwide collection of Rs 55cr

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the trends and the buzz around Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the movie is expected to continue to struggle in the overseas and is likely to cross Rs 2cr today (day 3/ first Thursday) along with the worldwide collection crossing Rs 25cr.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made with a budget of Rs 30cr and has been shot in Mumbai and Chandigarh.