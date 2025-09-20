Jolly LLB 3 Collection Day 2 Early Update: Akshay-Arshad Film Outshines Kesari 2; Rides High On Saturday Buzz

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: What happens when Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi step into the same courtroom? Fireworks - and that's exactly what Jolly LLB 3 delivers. Released on September 19, the film marks the first time both stars have shared screen space in this much-loved legal satire series, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this third installment picks up the pace with a clever plotline, legal drama, and a courtroom clash between two beloved characters. With such a dynamic face-off at its core, the movie had audiences hooked even before release.

The buzz around Jolly LLB 3 began long before its trailer dropped. The mere announcement that both Akshay and Arshad would appear together had fans and trade analysts buzzing with excitement. Teasers and promotional clips gave hints of the courtroom tension, while also teasing the film's blend of comedy, satire, and sharp social commentary - a formula that worked so well in the first two films.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Opening Day)

When Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi lock horns in the courtroom, and Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as the sharp-tongued judge, you know it's going to be a courtroom clash worth watching.

As expected, Jolly LLB 3 started off its theatrical journey at the box office on a positive note. As per Sacnilk, the movie netted around Rs 12.75 cr yesterday (Friday) on the day of its release.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trend (Today)

According to multiple trade tracking sites, the positive word-of-mouth has worked in favour of Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's courtroom and the film has recorded a massive hike in occupancy earlier today (Saturday, Sept 20).

As per the real-time Sacnilk update, Jolly LLB 3 has already raked in around Rs 6.6 cr today till 5 pm, crossing the 19.35 cr as of now.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 2

Morning Shows: 13.65%

Afternoon Shows: 32.38%

Jolly LLB 3 Vs Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office

Jolly LLB 3 has picked up a noticeable upward jump on Saturday. Akshay's last courtroom legal drama before Jolly LLB 3, Kesari Chapter 2, had netted around Rs 9.75 cr on its day 2 and crossed Rs 17.5 cr in 2 days. Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 3 has already outshone Kesari 2's 2 days figures.