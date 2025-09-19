Jolly LLB 3 Collection Day 1 Early Trend: Outshines Part 1 On Opening Day; Akshay-Arshad Jugalbandi Earns...

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: The much-awaited courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3 finally hit theatres today, September 19, and as expected, the film has opened to a promising start. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a rare face-off that fans have long been waiting for, the film has generated significant buzz before release, and early reviews suggest it lives up to the hype. With its engaging narrative and laugh-out-loud moments, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to entertain while delivering a subtle message-keeping audiences thoroughly invested from start to finish.

Jolly LLB 3 Budget, OTT Streaming Updates

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the man behind the first two successful installments, Jolly LLB 3 brings back the iconic courtroom chaos with a star-studded cast. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, both having played "Jolly" in previous versions, come together in a witty legal showdown. Their comic timing, courtroom banter, and dramatic face-offs are already being praised by critics and fans alike.

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla returns as the ever-grumpy judge, delivering yet another hilarious and memorable performance that adds to the film's charm.

According to an India TV report, Jolly LLB 3 has been made on an estimated budget of ₹120 crore, making it the most expensive film in the franchise so far. As per OTTPlay, the post-theatrical digital rights of this film have been acquired by both Netflix and JioHotstar.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trend (Opening Day)

Jolly LLB 3 has kickstarted its box office journey on a decent note, drawing steady crowds across major cities. Backed by strong pre-release buzz and positive early reviews, the film has set the stage for a promising weekend ahead. According to the latest Sacnilk update, Jolly LLB 3 has netted around Rs 4.1 cr today (Friday, Sept 19) on its opening day till 6 pm.

While it's not a record-breaking opener, the response so far suggests that audience interest is high, and word-of-mouth could play a key role in boosting collections over the next few days.

Jolly LLB 3 Vs Jolly LLB Box Office

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3, has already surpassed the first Jolly installment's opening day figures. According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB (2013) had raked in Rs 3.05 cr on the day of its release.