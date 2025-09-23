Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: Will Akshay-Arshad's Film Hit 70Cr Today?

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: How is Jolly LLB 3 performing at the box office? Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom comedy-drama kicked off its theatrical run with a decent opening. Over the weekend, the film witnessed a strong surge, nearly 60% growth, as word-of-mouth began to pick up. Sunday added further momentum to its collection. However, the arrival of Monday brought a noticeable dip in numbers, which continued into Tuesday. Has the film managed to hold steady mid-week, or is the buzz wearing off? Let's break down the box office performance so far:

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 3.06 crore at the box office on Day 5 (Tuesday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 stand at Rs. 62.06 crores.

Will Jolly LLB 3 Hi 70Cr Today?

It seems that Jolly LLB 3 might not be able to hit 70 crore today. The movie is expected to earn somewhere around 5-6 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday). This will make the total collection inch somewhere around 65 crore. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 20 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 3.06 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 62.06 Cr (early trends)

As per Filmibeat, Jolly LLB 3 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 80 crore, highlighting the film's ambitious scale and star power. A large chunk of this budget reportedly went toward Akshay Kumar's fee, which is said to be around Rs. 70 crore. Shot across real locations including Rajasthan, Ajmer, and Madhya Pradesh, the film carries a strong visual and cultural appeal. With high production quality and a notable cast, Jolly LLB 3 now aims to recover its investment through theatrical earnings, digital streaming rights, and satellite deals.