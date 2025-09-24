Jolly LLB 3 Collection Day 6 Early Trend: Yet To Earn 50% Of Yesterday Figure? Sequel Crawls Towards...

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Update: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's much-anticipated courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3, is all set to complete its first week in theatres soon and it's doing so with impressive momentum. Released on September 19, the film has been earning praise from audiences and critics alike, with strong weekday holdovers pointing to long-term box office potential. Saurabh Shukla, reprising his iconic role as the unpredictable yet lovable judge, delivers one of the standout performances in the film. His chemistry with both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi adds depth and comic timing that fans of the franchise have come to expect.

Jolly LLB 3 (2025) 5 Days Collection (First Tuesday)

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 brings back the much-loved characters from the previous installments but with a fresh twist. The film balances courtroom drama with biting satire and a fair dose of humor, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

The film opened to a promising ₹12.50 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk, and gained substantial traction over the weekend. By the end of Sunday, it crossed over ₹50 crores, making it one of the biggest weekend openings for a Bollywood film in 2025.

Even on weekdays, the movie maintained a strong hold at ticket counters despite a drop in numbers. As updates by Sacnilk, the movie recorded an 18.18% jump on day 5 (Tuesday) and minted around Rs 5.5 cr, taking the total estimated net numbers to Rs 65.5 cr in 5 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 20 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 21 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 5.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 6.5 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 65.5 Cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trend (Today)

As Jolly LLB 3 enters its sixth day in theatres today (Wednesday, Sept 24), early trends suggest the film is encountering the familiar midweek slump. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the courtroom drama has managed to add Rs 1.98 cr (approx.) today till 6:15 pm, yet to touch 50% of yesterday's figures. As of now, the total numbers are estimated to be at Rs 67.48 cr.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 6 (Hindi)

Morning Shows: 6.56%

Afternoon Shows: 10.86%