Jolly LLB 3 Collection Day 7 Early Update: More Than 50% Budget Recovery Done In 1st Week; Aims For XX Cr...

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Update: When two 'Jolly-s' were announced to come together for the highly-anticipated Jolly LLB 3, it was already anticipated that it would create havoc. Released on September 19, 2025, the third installment of the much-loved Jolly LLB franchise, with Subhash Kapoor once again in the director's chair, dove right into courtroom satire with heart, and critics and audiences alike responded warmly. Now, as the courtroom drama sequel is on its way to complete its first week in cinemas today, the film is proving that it can hold its ground - not a blockbuster yet, but far from being a flop.

Jolly LLB 3 (2025) 6 Days Collection (Net)

Bringing together Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi for the first time in the franchise, both reprising their beloved roles as 'Jolly' from their respective films, along with the ever-charismatic Saurabh Shukla back as Justice Tripathi, Jolly LLB 3 has been riding high on positive word-of-mouth and fan appreciation.

With an opening day collection of Rs 12.5 cr, as reported by trade tracking site Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed massive jump in numbers on its opening weekend. Despite weekday falls, this legal dramedy remained the first choice for moviegoers. As reported by Sacnilk, the film saw a 30.77% dip yesterday (Wednesday) and minted around Rs 4.5 cr, taking the total net numbers to Rs 70 cr in 6 days. While the overseas numbers are at Rs 24 cr, the film grossed Rs 108 cr worldwide.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 12.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 20 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 21 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 5.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 6.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 4.5 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 70 Cr

Total India Gross Collection - ₹ 84.00 Cr

Total Overseas Collection - ₹ 24.00 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection - ₹ 108.00 Cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates (First Week): More Than 50% Budget Recovered

As Jolly LLB 3 enters its seventh day in cinemas (September 25), the courtroom comedy-drama is showing signs of a gradual slowdown at the box office. However, the film has already earned a solid chunk over the past six days and is now aiming to cross the ₹75 crore mark in its first week.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer has managed to add ₹1.34 cr today till 5 pm. Currently, the total collection is estimated to be at ₹ 71.34 cr.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 7 (Today)

Morning Shows: 6.45%

Afternoon Shows: 11.49%