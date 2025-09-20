Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1: Arshad Gets His Highest Opener Post COVID 19; Did It Beat Jolly LLB 2?

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all over the headlines and rightfully so. After all, the duo has collaborated after 3 years and that too for the third time. After the 2002 release Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and the 2022 release Bachchhan Paandey, Arshad and Akshay have come together for Jolly LLB 3 and the audience can't keep calm about it. To note, Jolly LLB 3 happens to be the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise after Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2.

To note, Jolly LLB 3 happens to a legal drama and features Akshay and Arshad reprising their respective roles from the franchise. Apart from the duo, the movie also features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rai, Ram Kapoor, Avijit Dutt, etc in key roles. Needless to say, Jolly LLB 3, which marks Akshay's fourth release of the year after Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

As Jolly LLB 3 opened to rave reviews from the audience, it witnessed a good start at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 made an opening day collection of Rs 12.50cr on its opening day (day 1/ first Friday). Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded Arshad Warsi's highest opener after post COVID 19.

Jolly LLB 3 Vs Jolly LLB 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has been witnessing a major comparison with its prequel Jolly LLB 2. And with a collection of Rs 12.50, Jolly LLB 3 has failed to beat Jolly LLB 2 with a whisker, as the latter made an opening day collection of Rs 13.20cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Jolly LLB 3 will see a hike in numbers today (day 2/ first Saturday) since it is the beginning of a weekend. In fact, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to cross Rs 25cr mark at the box office today.

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".