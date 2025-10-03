Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 15 Early Updates: Will Akshay's Film See Fall In Week 3 Because Of SSKTK?

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 15 Early Updates: Jolly LLB 3 has now entered its third week at the box office, but is this the beginning of a slowdown for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama? So far, the film has successfully crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the net box office, marking a solid performance. However, with the release of another highly anticipated Bollywood film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, competition is expected to impact its daily collections. That said, with the weekend approaching, a slight boost in numbers is still possible. Let's take a look at how much Jolly LLB 3 has grossed on Friday so far.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Week 2

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed less than 50% in week 2 when compared to week 1. To note, in week 1, Jolly LLB 3 has earned Rs. 74 crore at the box office. In Week 2, the movie saw a significant fall, earning only Rs. 29 crore. On Day 14 (Thursday), Jolly LLB 3 saw a 59% fall with a collection of Rs. 2 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 15 Early Updates

As per the reports, Jolly LLB 3 has so far grossed Rs. 65 lakh at the box office on 2nd Friday (Day 15) as of 8.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 stand at Rs. 103.65 crore as per today's early trends.

Will Jolly LLB 3 Wrap Up Its Box Office Collection In Week 3?

It is speculated that Jolly LLB 3 will see a significant fall at the box office in week 3. The movie is expected to see a huge fall in numbers with the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Indeed, Akshay Kumar's film might continue seeing a sharp decline in the numbers in week 3.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Week 1- Rs. 74 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 29 Cr

Day 15 (Friday)- Rs. 0.65 Cr (as of 8.40 pm)

Total- Rs. 103.65 Cr (early trends)

Jolly LLB 3 has had an impressive theatrical run, collecting around Rs. 151 crore globally so far, with Rs. 12.75 crore earned on its opening day alone. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the courtroom comedy-drama continues to pull in steady numbers in its third week. For viewers waiting to catch it online, the film is slated to release on JioCinema and Netflix starting November 14, 2025, as reported by OTTplay. With its blend of satire and legal drama, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to find a strong second life on streaming platforms.