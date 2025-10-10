Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 8 (Week 1): Hindi Collection Surpasses OG Kannada Version, Crosses 100Cr Mark

Kantara 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 8: The Kannada-language film Kantara 2 has taken the box office by storm, emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year. While its highest collections have come from the Kannada version, the Hindi-dubbed release is giving tough competition, drawing audiences across North India. As the first week concludes, Kantara 2 has already crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark, a remarkable feat for a regional film. The movie's gripping storyline, powerful performances, and rich cultural essence have contributed to its massive success. With strong word of mouth and growing global interest, Kantara now aims to achieve the Rs. 500 crore milestone by the end of its second week.

Kantara 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 8 (Week 1)

According to Sacnilk's report, Kantara 2 (Hindi) has surpassed the Kannada version's box office collection in its first week. As of Day 8 (Thursday), Kantara 2 (Hindi) has recorded an impressive total of Rs. 108.75 crore, slightly ahead of Kantara 2 (Kannada), which has earned Rs. 106.6 crore. On Day 8 alone, the Hindi version collected Rs. 7 crore, while the Kannada version brought in Rs. 7.5 crore. This close competition between the two versions highlights the film's widespread appeal across different language audiences, proving that Kantara 2 has truly transcended regional boundaries to become a nationwide blockbuster.

Kantara 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 18.5 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 19.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 23 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 11.25 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 7 Cr

Total- Rs. 108.75 Cr (Week 1)

As reported by Filmibeat, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been made on a whopping Rs. 125 crore budget, marking a massive leap from the first film's modest scale. With such a big investment, expectations are sky-high for Rishab Shetty's ambitious prequel. The film promises larger-than-life visuals, powerful action sequences, and a deeper dive into the mythological roots that made the original Kantara a sensation. Backed by grand production design and cinematic scale, Kantara: Chapter 1 aims to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. If it performs as expected, the film could redefine the potential of regional cinema in India.