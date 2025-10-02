Kantara Chapter 1 Budget & Box Office Target (Hindi): How Much Kantara 2 Starrer Should Earn To Become A Hit?

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget & Box Office Target (Hindi): The excitement is at its peak for Kantara Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The Kannada mythological action thriller has finally hit the theatres today (October 2) and promises to dive deeper into the roots of the original story, taking viewers on a journey through ancient traditions and spiritual legends.

Unlike the first film, which captivated audiences with its mix of folklore, divine energy, and gripping action, Kantara Chapter 1 will explore the origins of the mystical tale. Set in a time long before the events of the original, the prequel aims to uncover the ancestral conflicts, cultural beliefs, and sacred practices that laid the foundation for the story.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 BUDGET, CAST, AND OTHER DETAILS

Kantara Chapter 1 takes viewers back in time, serving as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. While the first movie blended folklore with a modern narrative, this chapter dives deep into the ancient roots of the Daiva tradition, spiritual customs, and the mystical forests of Banavasi.

The story unfolds during the era of the Kadamba dynasty, focusing on the early life of Kaadubettu Shiva. Set in an untouched wilderness filled with long-lost legends, the film reveals the hidden past of Shiva and the sacred traditions that shaped him. With a rich blend of mythology, drama, and intense action, Kantara Chapter 1 aims to expand the universe fans loved in the original.

Leading the film once again is Rishab Shetty, who not only stars as the character Berme but also directs the movie. He is joined by Rukmini Vasanth, playing the female lead Kanakavathi. The cast also includes standout performances from Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara and Jayaram as King Vijayendra, alongside Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, and more in significant roles.

According to reports, Kantara Chapter 1 is said to have been made on a budget of Rs 125 crore.

KANTARA CHAPTER 1 (HINDI) BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal tweeted that the film needs to earn between Rs 120 to 150 crore to become a hit at the box office.

According to him, the film's Hindi version is likely to mint Rs 15 crore on day 1 (first Thursday).