Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's Film Smashes SIXER On Saturday

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's fans are buzzing with excitement as he makes a comeback with the much-talked-about Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. This film, directed and written by Rishab Shetty, is a period mythological action drama which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year for several reasons.

It is the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which was a massive hit among fans and even earned a National Film Award for Rishab Shetty.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed an impressive start for the Hindi version, earning Rs 18.5 cr on the opening day.

Taran Adarsh shared the first-day collection on X, stating, a section of the trade was expecting an opening in the ₹ 12 cr+ range, given the strictly okay advances, which only picked up pace a day before release... However, strong spot bookings, walk-ins, and phenomenal word of mouth turned the tide on release day. Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to witness strong gains on Saturday and Sunday, going by the audience feedback (sic)."

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

With a collection of Rs 19.5cr, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 (Rs 19.25cr) and has recorded the 6th highest opening for a Hindi film in 2025

Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Released amid massive buzz, Kantara Chapter 1 opened to rave reviews. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie has emerged as one of the highest opening grossers of 2025.