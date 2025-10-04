Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's Film Smashes SIXER On Saturday

By
kantara 2 box office collection kantara chapter 1 box office collection box office collection kantara chapter 1 kantara 2 collection worldwide kantara collection kantara box office collection rukmini Vasanth kantara chapter 1 day 1 collection kantara chapter 1 movie kantara day 1 collection movie review kantara chapter 1 kantara first day collection kantara chapter 1 download cast of kantara chapter 1 kantara 2 first day collection kantara budget kantara 2 collection day 1 rukmini vasanth movies kantara collection worldwide rishabh Shetty kantara 2 movie

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty's fans are buzzing with excitement as he makes a comeback with the much-talked-about Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. This film, directed and written by Rishab Shetty, is a period mythological action drama which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year for several reasons.

It is the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which was a massive hit among fans and even earned a National Film Award for Rishab Shetty.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed an impressive start for the Hindi version, earning Rs 18.5 cr on the opening day.

Taran Adarsh shared the first-day collection on X, stating, a section of the trade was expecting an opening in the ₹ 12 cr+ range, given the strictly okay advances, which only picked up pace a day before release... However, strong spot bookings, walk-ins, and phenomenal word of mouth turned the tide on release day. Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to witness strong gains on Saturday and Sunday, going by the audience feedback (sic)."

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

With a collection of Rs 19.5cr, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 (Rs 19.25cr) and has recorded the 6th highest opening for a Hindi film in 2025

Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Released amid massive buzz, Kantara Chapter 1 opened to rave reviews. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie has emerged as one of the highest opening grossers of 2025.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X