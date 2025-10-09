Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 7: Rishab’s Film Crosses 100Cr In Week 1; Creates A New Record



Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1, has been making waves recently. It's a significant release this year, following the success of its predecessor, Kantara. The movie, penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty, is a period mythological drama produced by Hombale Productions. The cast includes Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, along with Jayaram and Pramod Shetty. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the Bhuta Kola ritual. It combines regional folklore with spirituality and action

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 marks the first collaboration between Rishab and Rukmini. It opened to glowing reviews and had an impressive box office start, becoming the year's highest opener in the Kannada industry. As Kantara Chapter 1 completed its first week since release, it continues to perform steadily at the box office. The film's unique blend of cultural elements and engaging storytelling has captivated audiences. Its success highlighted the growing interest in regional cinema that explores traditional themes with modern storytelling techniques. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to achieve a milestone in the Hindi market in the first week

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) made a collection of Rs 8.5cr on day 7 (first Wednesday) after a slight dip in numbers. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to cross Rs 100cr mark for the Hindi version and the movie's total collection turned out to be Rs 102cr after a week of release

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Beats Kantara Lifetime Collection

With a total collection of Rs 102cr, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Kantara in the Hindi market which happens to be Rs 81.1cr. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the second highest grossing Kannada movie in Hindi market so far after Yash's KGF 2.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a working day, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see another dip in numbers on day 8 for the Hindi version and is expected to mint Rs 6-7cr today. In fact, the movie is expected to inch close to Rs 110cr mark.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".