Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 9: Film Grows By 100% Despite Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 9: Good content will sell irrespective of the promotions, hype and cast. While movies starring biggies have failed to strike a chord with the audience, medium-budget projects have been successful in 2025. Chhaava kick-started the year with a bang, generating massive revenue for Bollywood. Amid the Saiyaara wave in the country, an animated film is raking in big moolah at the box office in the Hindi markets.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 8

There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Mahavatar Narsimha. The animated film has managed to impress the audience, setting the cash registers jingling. Imagine starting on a modest number of Rs 1.46 crore, and then earning in double digits. This is what Mahavatar Narsimha has achieved in a matter of a few days.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that the movie continued its glorious run at the box office despite the arrival of new releases like Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2. He stated that the animated flick would cross the Rs 50-crore mark this weekend.

Considering that the film started on an average note with hardly any promotions in the Hindi belt, it is a massive feat for the makers.

"#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] continues its triumphant run, unaffected by the holdover title #Saiyaara and the two new releases this Friday - #SOS2 and #Dhadak2. #MahavatarNarsimha is all set to hit the ₹ 50 cr mark this weekend - an extraordinary feat for a film that opened at just ₹ 1.46 cr and is now on track to reach ₹ 50 cr soon. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr. Total: ₹ 38.12 cr, "Adarsh tweeted.

Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 38.12 crore net in the Hindi markets in the first eight days of release.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA DAY 9 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Several journalists and X handles predicted that Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a jump of over 100 percent on the ninth day. According to Sacnilk's official data, the movie earned over Rs 11 crore in the Hindi belts on Saturday (August 2).

Taran Adarsh confirmed that the film is inching closer towards the 50-crore club. It missed the point by a whisker.

"UNPRECEDENTED... #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] is UNSTOPPABLE, delivering UNIMAGINABLE numbers *for an animated film* - and that too amidst fierce competition, day after day. Records its biggest single-day collection on second Saturday, with Sunday expected to go even higher... The growth on second Saturday, compared to Friday, is a remarkable 112.26%," Taran Adarsh wrote.

"#MahavatarNarsimha hits the ₹ 50 cr mark today [Sunday, Day 10] - an EXTRAORDINARY feat for a film that opened at just ₹ 1.46 cr... Given the *current trend*, ₹ 💯 cr milestone is well within reach. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 11.25 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr (sic)," the Bollywood critic added.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narsimha is a visual spectacle for the cinephiles.

