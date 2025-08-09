Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Today: Film Witnesses Jump On Friday, Inches Closer To...

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Today: Who ever thought that an animated film, without any grand promotions or marketing gimmicks, would grab eyeballs and emerge as a fan favourite? At a time when many Hindi films have struggled to perform well, the Hindi version of a regional movie is raking in big moolah.

There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Mahavatar Narsimha. After Kantara, Hombale Films' managed to strike gold again in the Hindi belts with the release of Mahavatar Narsimha. After a modest start, the film went to smash a sixer, earning over Rs 16 crore on a single day, on its second Sunday at the box office.

Wondering what's the latest box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha is? Here's the latest update!

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 15 (HINDI)

According to Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh, the film has minted Rs 89.14 crore till date. It is inching closer towards the Rs 100-crore mark, which industry experts the movie will manage to achieve in the third weekend.

#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] remains UNSTOPPABLE as it commences Week 3... The *third* Friday numbers [4.70 cr] are HIGHER than *second* Wednesday [4.20 cr] and Thursday [3.70 cr]. The trending is nothing short of PHENOMENAL... Expect even bigger numbers on the third Saturday and Sunday (sic)," Adarsh tweeted.

The trade analyst mentioned that Mahavatar Narsimha performed better than its second Wednesday and Thursday, adding that the film will register more numbers in the third weekend.

With the weekend coinciding with a partial holiday, the film is expected to garner solid figures at the box office. Interestingly, if we talk about the national collection in all languages, the film is moving closer towards the Rs 150-crore mark.