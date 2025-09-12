Mirai Budget And Box Office Target (Hindi): How Much Teja Sajja Starrer Should Earn To Become A Hit? EXCL

Mirai Budget And Box Office Target Exclusive: Amid a huge buzz and high expectations, the Telugu fantasy action-adventure drama Mirai has finally hit the theatres today (September 12). Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film is set in a mythological-futuristic universe and moviegoers were eagery awaiting its theatrical release since its announcement.

Well, their wait has finally ended as fans can now enjoy Mirai in theatres now. The film is clashing with the Japanese anime film Demon Slayer Infinity Castle. Not just in Telugu, the mythological drama has also premiered in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali languages.

MIRAI BUDGET, CAST AND OTHER DETAILS

Mirai is based on an ancient legend connected to Emperor Ashoka's deep remorse after the Kalinga War. The story tells of nine sacred scriptures created by Ashoka, each holding divine wisdom powerful enough to turn a human into a god.

These scriptures are guarded by a secret group of warriors called the Yodhas, who protect the sacred knowledge from generation to generation. But when a dark force emerges with the plan to control the scriptures and use their power for evil, the world faces a grave threat.

The film follows Mirai (Teja Sajja), a young warrior chosen to become the next Super Yodha. As danger looms and destruction seems inevitable, Mirai must rise to the challenge, defend the sacred texts, and battle the villain Black Sword (Manoj Kumar Manchu). His journey is one of courage, sacrifice, and fulfilling his destiny as a protector of righteousness.

Ritika Nayak stars as the female lead alongside Teja Sajja in Mirai, while veteran actor Jagapathi Babu plays an important role, adding depth to the film's powerful narrative. While Manchu Manoj plays a negative role, Mirai also features Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Pawan Chopra among others in pivotal characters.

To understand the box office prospects of Mirai, Filmibeat spoke with trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, who offered important details about the film's budget and box office target in Hindi market.

Discussing the budget, Rohit stated, "With a total budget of ₹60 crore, including all-India P&A, Mirai is already on track for success."

MIRAI (HINDI) BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Mirai (Hindi), Rohit added, "Even in a worst-case scenario, if it collects Rs 20 crore in Hindi, it'll be considered a hit - especially given the strong business it's expected to do in other markets. This is a clear hit from day one."

As per his prediction, Mirai is expected to have an average opening in the Hindi market, with the first-day collection between Rs 1.50-2 crore on its first day.