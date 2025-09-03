Param Sundari Box Collection Day 5: Sidharth’s Sees Hike On 1st Tuesday; Mints over 400% More Than Dhadak 2

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have teamed up for the first time in the film Param Sundari, sparking excitement among fans. This romantic comedy, directed by Tushar Jalota, is produced by Maddock Films. The movie has been eagerly awaited this year, offering a cross-cultural love story with fresh chemistry, stunning locations, and lively songs. The storyline of Param Sundari centres on a Punjabi boy from Delhi who discovers love through an AI app, leading him to a South Indian girl from Kerala.

The intriguing plot of Param Sundari has captured attention, while Sidharth and Janhvi's chemistry became a talking point. The film, which also features Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee, received decent reviews upon release and had a promising start at the box office, concluding August positively for both actors. However, the first Monday came with a major blow as Param Sundari saw a dip of over 68% in numbers and it struggled to touch Rs 4cr

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a hike of 30% in numbers wherein the movie minted Rs 4.25cr on day 5 (first Tuesday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 34.25cr.

Param Sundari Beats Dhadk 2 On Day 5

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 4.25cr on day 5, Param Sundari has managed to score over 433% higher than Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 which had earned Rs 1.7cr on its fifth day of release

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Param Sundari is likely to see a dip in numbers on day 6 (first Wednesday) and will be inching close to Rs 40cr mark today

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhtora is all praises for Janhvi Kapoor post their first collaboration in Param Sundari. During a promotional event, Sidharth stated that Janhvi Kapoor brings a magic every actor looks for and also emphasised that the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star is spontaneous