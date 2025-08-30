Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Beat Dhadak On Opening Day?

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra has all the reasons to be on cloud nine and rightfully so. The new daddy of the town, who recently embraced fatherhood post the arrival of his daughter, is now making headlines with the release of Param Sundari and his massive fan following can't keep calm about it. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy and also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. In fact, this Maddock production also marks Sidharth's first collaboration with Janhvi

Needless to say, Sidharth and Janhvi's fresh chemistry has been one of the key elements of the movie. For the uninitiated, Param Sundari revolves around a Punjabi north Indian boy (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who falls in love with a South Indian girl (played by Janhvi Kapoor). The movie has opened to decent reviews and the peppy songs and the lead duo's chemistry has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. Although there have been reports about Param Sundari touching a double digit on the opening day, it saw an average start at the box office

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari made a collection of Rs 7.25cr on day 1 (first Friday).

Param Sundari Fails To Beat Dhadak On Day 1

Interestingly, Param Sundari has been compared with Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak. However, Param Sundari has failed to beat Dhadak on the opening day as the latter had minted Rs 8.71 crores on its day of release.

Param Sundari Box Office Records

With a collection of Rs 7.25cr, Param Sundari has emerged as Janhvi's second highest opener after Dhadak and Sidharth's second highest opener post COVID after Thank God

Meanwhile, Param Sundari has also been facing a comparison with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express due to a similar plot. However, Janhvi had addressed the reports and stated that both the films are different. Janhvi told Mirchi Plus, "Deepika [Padukone] played a Tamilian in the film, and I play a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali girl. I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all".