Param Sundari Collection Day 1 Early Updates: Sidharth-Janhvi's Film Is Far From Saiyaara Opening Day Earning

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: After months of teasers, chart-topping songs, electrifying chemistry, and sizzling promotional looks, the much-anticipated 2025 Bollywood romantic drama Param Sundari has finally released in cinemas today (Friday, August 29). Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, the hype surrounding Param Sundari began long before release. Its first-look poster, featuring Sundari aka Janhvi in her South avatar, paired with a charming, handsome Sidharth aka Param, instantly grabbed attention.

Despite strong pre-release buzz and sky-high anticipation, Param Sundari has opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Let's take a closer look at how the film is performing on its opening day.

Param Sundari Budget, OTT Streaming Updates

Helmed by Tushar Jalota and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films, Param Sundari has been making waves over its uncanny South-North resemblances with Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. In an exclusive conversation with Aakash Kumar from Filmibeat, trade expert Rohit Jaiswal revealed that the movie has been mounted on a budget of somewhere between Rs 50-55 cr.

Even before the release, Param Sundari secured Amazon Prime Video as its official OTT streaming platform. That means the film will have its OTT release on Prime after its theatrical run.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends (Opening Day)

Despite the buzz and talk, Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari kickstarted its theatrical journey on an average note. According to Sacnilk, the film has managed to rake in around Rs 2.64 cr today, on the day of its release, till 6:00 pm.

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 1 (Today)

Morning Shows: 8.19%

Afternoon Shows: 11.45%

Param Sundari Vs Saiyaara Box Office Opening Day

As of now, Param Sundari is nowhere close to the opening day earnings of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's debut film Saiyaara. As per the same trade tracking site, Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara netted Rs 21.5 cr on its opening day.