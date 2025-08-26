Param Sundari Early Box Office Report Day 1: Will Maddock's Rom-Com Become Sidharth Malhotra's Biggest Opener?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@maddockfilms

Param Sundari (2025) Early Box Office Report Day 1: Bollywood is buzzing - and all roads lead to Param Sundari! The sizzling new pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is creating waves across the internet, with fans already calling it the most exciting on-screen duo of the year. Even before the film's release, Param Sundari's music has taken the internet by storm. From foot-tapping dance numbers to soulful romantic tracks, the album is already climbing charts and dominating playlists. Whether it's the high-energy title track or the dreamy duet that's gone viral on reels, fans can't get enough.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Maddock Films, Param Sundari is gearing up for its highly-anticipated release on Friday (August 29, 2025). Ahead of its grand theatrical release, the makers are holding an exclusive fan special screening in Jaipur today (Aug 26) at the iconic Rajmandir. Fans will get a chance to meet the lead actors, Sidharth and Janhvi, at the special premiere.

Param Sundari Cast: What Is The Age Difference Between Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor?

One of the biggest draws of Param Sundari is the crackling chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. This is the first time the two stars are sharing screen space, and their pairing has struck gold.

From the teaser, trailer and music videos, it's clear - this duo is here to sweep you guys off your feet. Their natural ease, playful banter, and electric romantic moments have fans swooning and wanting more. Social media is flooded with edits, fan pages, and anticipation-driven hype for their full-fledged on-screen romance.

However, the visible age difference between Sidharth Malhotra (Param) and Janhvi Kapoor (Sundari) didn't go unnoticed by some of the netizens. Born on January 16, 1985, Sidharth, who recently became a girl-dad, celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this year. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, born on 6th March 1997, is currently 28 years old. That means there is a 12-year age difference between the two.

Param Sundari Early Box Office Report Day 1 (Prediction)

The much-awaited Param Sundari's advance booking kickstarted today on a full-fledged note in India. With 3 days to go, the film has already become the talk-of-the-town. As per a Pinkvilla report, the Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer is expected to have a double-digit opening at the box office.

As the report suggests, the rom-com is expected to score somewhere between Rs 10-11 cr on the day of its release.

Will Param Sundari Become Sidharth Malhotra's Highest Opener?

Can Param Sundari become Sidharth's biggest opening film of his career? According to a Sacnilk report, Ek Villain (2014) holds the record of the biggest opening film of Sidharth's career, which had a fantastic opening of around Rs 16.70 cr. The second biggest opener spot is held by Brothers with Rs 15.21 cr (net), followed by Thank God in the 3rd position with Rs 8.10 cr.

If Pinkvilla's prediction is to go by, Param Sundari might become Sidharth's 3rd biggest opening film of his career.

With chartbuster songs, a buzzworthy lead pair, and sky-high fan anticipation, Param Sundari is shaping up to be the film event of the season. Fans can't wait to see how Sidharth-Janhvi's sizzling chemistry unfolds on big screens.