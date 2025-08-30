Param Sundari Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Sid-Janhvi's Film Picks Up Weekend Buzz; Sees 103% Evening Hike

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: The highly anticipated 2025 film 'Param Sundari' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor was the talk of the town long before its release. With its buzzing pre-release hype, the film generated massive excitement, thanks to its fresh pairing, chart-topping songs, and a storyline that seemed to promise a perfect blend of romance, drama, and family dynamics. As fans eagerly awaited its release, the song tracks from the film, especially the title track, soared to the top of the charts, further heightening the anticipation.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 (Opening Day)

Amidst sky-high expectations, Param Sundari opened to a healthy start at the box office, indicating strong audience interest. However, mixed reviews from both fans and critics quickly followed.

Despite the divided opinions, the film has carved its space in theatres, with audiences divided on its charm. While some are loving its visual appeal and catchy music, others feel the plot lacks the punch they had hoped for. Still, it's clear that "Param Sundari" has found its place in the box office with an impressive opening weekend, proving its appeal even amid the mixed reviews.

According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, the Tushar Jalota-directorial netted Rs 7.25 cr yesterday (Aug 29) on the day of its release.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends (First Saturday)

After a healthy opening on Friday, the movie's momentum has picked up on its first Saturday, with audience numbers reflecting growing interest. Fans continue to flock to theaters, drawn in by the strong promotional campaign, popular music tracks, and the palpable chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi.

According to the real-time data, the movie has already added around Rs 6.41 cr today (Saturday, Aug 30) till 7:15 pm. As of now, the total net collection stands at Rs 13.66 cr.

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 2 - Evening (Today)

Morning Shows: 9.67%

Afternoon Shows: 18.03%

Evening Shows: 19.70%

According to the Sacnilk update, Sidharth-Janhvi's Param Sundari has witnessed over a 103% hike in evening occupancy today compared to the morning footfalls.