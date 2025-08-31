Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends: Will Janhvi Kapoor's Film Beat Dhadak? Check Report

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. Now, she returns to charm audiences in yet another romantic drama, Param Sundari. Featuring Janhvi alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, the film explores the love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. But does their story have a happy ending? As you book your tickets to watch the film in theatres, let's take a look at how Param Sundari is performing at the box office this Sunday.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's reports, Param Sundari has grossed Rs. 7.3 crores at the box office on Day 3 (1st Sunday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Param Sundari stand at Rs. 23.8 crores.

Will Param Sundari Hit 30 Crores Today?

So far, Param Sundari has grossed only Rs. 7.3 crores on Sunday. Will the film manage to earn another Rs. 6-7 crores at the box office today? That seems unlikely. While it's clear that Param Sundari is witnessing a rise in collections today, it may not be enough to reach the Rs. 30 crore mark by the end of the day. However, let's wait for the day to end and for the final report to come in.

Will Param Sundari Beat Dhadak's Day 3 Box Office Collection?

Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak has grossed Rs. 13.92 crores at the box office on Day 3 (Sunday). Param Sundari has so far only earned Rs. 7.3 crores as of 7 pm. We speculate Param Sundari might close the day by grossing somewhere around 10 crores. Therefore, Janhvi and Sidharth's film might not be able to cross Dhadak's 1st Sunday collection.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 7.3 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 23.8 Cr (early trends)

According to Filmibeat, Param Sundari has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 70 crores. This includes the cost of production, star cast salaries, music rights, and marketing. A significant portion of the budget was spent on high-quality visuals, set design, and song sequences to appeal to a wide audience. With Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, the makers have also invested heavily in promotional activities across various platforms. While the film has generated buzz, it remains to be seen whether Param Sundari can recover its budget and emerge as a commercial success at the box office.