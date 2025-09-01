Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Will Janhvi-Sidharth's Film See Over 50% Fall Today?

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: Param Sundari performed impressively over the weekend, showing a growth of around 27% on Saturday. The momentum continued on Sunday, with an additional 10% rise at the box office. However, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film is expected to witness a dip on its first Monday. Since the day is already underway, we now have an early look at how Param Sundari is faring at the box office today. Let's dive into the early reports.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection 1st Weekend

As per Sacnilk's report, Param Sundari saw a rise of 27.59%, grossing Rs. 9.25 crores on 1st Saturday. The movie then saw a rise of 1 more crores on Sunday, standing at Rs. 10.25 crores. This made the total box office collection of Param Sundari stand at Rs. 26.75 crores.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates

As per the early trends, Param Sundari has grossed only 43 Lakhs on Day 4 (1st Monday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Param Sundari stand at Rs. 27.18 crores.

Will Param Sundari See Over 50% Fall Today?

Param Sundari has barely managed to gross Rs. 50 lakh at the box office on Day 4 (Monday). It seems the film might not even reach half of Sunday's collection. For reference, Param Sundari earned Rs. 10.25 crore on Sunday. Current estimates suggest that the film may close today's earnings at around Rs. 2 crore, indicating a drop of over 50%. We'll have to wait for the day to end and the final report to confirm this projection.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 10.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 0.43 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 27.18 Cr (early trends)

Param Sundari Worldwide Collection

Janhvi and Sidharth's film Param Sundari has not yet crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. As of Day 3 (Sunday), Param Sundari has earned Rs. 10.85 crore from overseas markets and Rs. 43 crore in total worldwide box office collections.

Param Sundari Budget

According to a report by Filmibeat, trade expert Rohit Jaiswal revealed that Param Sundari was made on an estimated budget of Rs. 50 to Rs. 55 crore. The film was primarily shot in Kerala.

Will Param Sundari be able to surpass the invested amount at the box office? So far, the movie has only grossed half the budget of the movie. It is speculated that with time, Param Sundari will manage to meet or even surpass the invested amount. When talking about the worldwide collection, Param Sundari will soon be crossing the invested amount.