Param Sundari Collection Day 7 Early Update: Sid-Janhvi's Film Fails To Hit 50 Cr In First Week; Earns X Cr

Photo Credit: Instagram/@maddockfilms

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: When Param Sundari was announced, it instantly became one of the most talked-about Bollywood films of 2025. With a fresh pairing in Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, backed by a glitzy trailer, chartbuster music, and aggressive promotions, expectations were sky-high. However, as the film completes one week in cinemas today, it's becoming increasingly clear that Param Sundari is struggling to live up to the hype.

Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as 'Param' and Janhvi Kapoor as 'Sundari', this Tushar Jalota-directorial had its much-anticipated theatrical release last week on Friday (August 29, 2025).

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 (First Wednesday)

Backed by a fresh pairing, catchy music, and strong pre-release buzz, Param Sundari entered theatres with high hopes. But the film has been struggling to meet expectations. Despite a decent opening day of around ₹7.25 crore, as per Sacnilk, Param Sundari the film failed to pick up significant momentum over the weekdays.

As updated by the same trade tracking site, the movie recorded a 32.94% drop in numbers yesterday (Wednesday) and managed to rake in around Rs 2.85 cr on its day 5, taking the overall net numbers to Rs 37.1 cr.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 7.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 2.85 Cr

Total - ₹ 37.1 Cr

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates (Today): Fails To Touch 50 Cr Mark In First Week

Bollywood's big-ticket romantic drama Param Sundari, featuring the much-anticipated on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to officially complete its first week in cinemas today (Sept 4). But instead of celebrating a successful run, the film finds itself grappling with underwhelming box office numbers and mixed audience feedback.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Param Sundari has managed to mint around Rs 1.2 cr today till 5:00 pm. As of now, the total earning is estimated to be at Rs 38.3 cr, failing to cross the Rs 50 cr-mark at the domestic box office in its first week.

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 7 (Today)

Morning Shows: 7.59%

Afternoon Shows: 9.71%