Param Sundari Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget, Records; Everything To Know About Sidharth's Film

Param Sundari Hit or Flop: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, they have collaborated for the first time in Param Sundari and the audience can't keep calm. Touted to be a romantic comedy, Param Sundari is helmed by Tushar Jalota and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Apart from Janhvi and Siddharth, Param Sundari also features Sanjay Kapoor and Major Singh in supporting roles. Needless to say, Param Sundari has been one of the most awaited releases of the year

Interestingly, Param Sundari revolves around a North Indian man falling in love with Tamilian-Malyali girl and the challenges they face in their love affair. It is reported that Param Sundari's title is inspired from famous song of the same name by A. R. Rahman from Mimi which also happens to be a Maddock Films production. From a fresh chemistry between Sidharth-Janhvi, peppy soundtrack and interesting trailer, Param Sundari has managed to create a massive buzz. Amid this, there have been speculations about when this Sidharth-Janhvi starrer will be a hit at the box office.

Param Sundari Budget

In an exclusive conversation with film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, Param Sundari is made with a budget of Rs 50-55cr and has been shot in Kerala's Sidharth-Janhvi

Param Sundari Box Office Collection

Film business expert Rohit Jaiswal shared insights with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur regarding the anticipated opening of the film Param Sundari. He predicted that the movie would earn between Rs 6-8 crore on its first day, which is today. Jaiswal also mentioned, "Agar word of mouth bahut hi acha nikal gaya to ye evening me grow bhi kar sakta hai."

Param Sundari Box Office Records

If the box office prediction turned out to be true, Param Sundari will emerge as Janhvi Kapoor's second highest opener after Dhadak. This isn't all. The Param Sundari will also become Sidharth's second highest opener post COVID 19 after Thank God and his fourth highest opener ever.

Will Param Sundari Be A Hit?

So far, Param Sundari has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, chartbuster songs and decent reviews. And while the romantic comedy is eyeing an impressive start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how Param Sundari will fare at the box office in the coming days.