Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth's Film Sees Slight Hike; Creates A Record In 1st Weekend

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: The month of August has ended on a very good note for Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. After all, their much talked about movie Param Sundari has finally hit the screens lately and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Marking Sidharth and Janhvi's first collaboration, Param Sundari happens to be a romantic comedy and is helmed by Tushar Jalota. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Param Sundari also marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first respective releases of 2025.

For the uninitiated, Param Sundari revolves around a north Indian Punjabi guy Param (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is searching for his soulmate through an AI app and it leads him to a south Indian girl Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (played by Janhvi Kapoor) from Kerala. Param Sundari features a roller coaster ride of emotions, love and humour backed with peppy numbers and a fresh chemistry. As Param Sundari was released amid massive buzz, it opened to mixed reviews and saw a decent start at the box office.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a hike on day 3 (first Sunday) and minted more than the opening day collection. Yes! Param Sundari made a collection of Rs 10.45cr on day 3 which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 25.95cr

Param Sundari Opening Weekend Collection Record

To note, Param Sundari made a collection of Rs 9.25cr on first Saturday and Rs 10.45cr on first Sunday. This took the movie's opening weekend collection to Rs 19.7cr. As a result, Param Sundari recorded the highest opening weekend collection for Sidharth Malhotra post COVID 19

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Monday, Param Sundrai is expected to see a massive dip in numbers today (day 4/ first Monday). However, it is expected to touch Rs 30cr mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, Param Sundari has been winning hearts not just in India but across the world as well. The movie had made a collection of Rs 26.8cr in two days of release at the worldwide box office.