Param Sundari Box Office Day 5: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Sees Jump In Footfalls; Crosses 60L In Morning Shows

Param Sundari Morning Show Occupancy Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Param Sundari has been generating excitement among fans ever since it was announced. This release is particularly significant as it marks Sidharth's first film of the year. The romantic comedy, directed by Tushar Jalota, features Sidharth in a charming boy-next-door role alongside Janhvi. Their on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences, offering a refreshing dynamic and it has been the talk of the town as well.

Param Sundari tells the tale of a Punjabi boy from North India who discovers his soulmate through an AI app. His journey leads him to connect with a South Indian girl from Kerala. The film not only showcases fresh chemistry but also includes lively songs that have created quite a buzz. The movie opened to positive reviews and performed well at the box office. In fact, it recorded a decent opening and marked Janhvi Kapoor's second-highest opening after Dhadak. However, Param Sundari saw a major dip in numbers on day 4.

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 5 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari has witnessed a hike in footfalls today (day 5/ first Tuesday) as compared to occupancy on first Monday. While Param Sundari registered a footfall of 8.57% on day 4, the footfall was recorded as 9.89% today (day 5/ first Tuesday).

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5 (Morning Trend)

To note, Param Sundari has witnessed a good start at the box office today as it recorded a collection of Rs 63 lakhs at 12 PM on its first Tuesday as compared to day 4 wherein the movie has earned Rs 12 lakhs only until 12 PM.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is now preparing for her next film, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," where she acts with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this film is seen as the third installment in the Dulhania series. It is a romantic comedy set to release in cinemas on October 2 this year.