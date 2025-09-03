Param Sundari Box Office Day 6: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Sees Dip In Footfall; Struggles To Touch 50L In Morning

Param Sundari Morning Show Occupancy Day 6: The year 2025 has been quite happening for Sidharth Malhotra and there are no second thoughts about it. After all, he is the new father of the town and embraced fatherhood with the arrival of his daughter. On the other hand, Sidharth is here with his first release of the year as Param Sundari. Touted to be a romantic comedy, Param Sundari also features Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead. To note, Param Sundari is directed by Turshar Jalota and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Interestingly, Param Sundari, which marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first collaboration, revolves around a Punjabi boy searching for a soulmate with the help of an AI app and it leads him to a South Indian girl from Kerala. The movie has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for Sidharth and Janhvi's fresh chemistry, intriguing plot, peppy songs and the frequent comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express. And while Pram Sundari saw a decent start at the box office, it was seen struggling at the box office on first Monday.

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 6 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a slight dip in footfalls today (day 6/ first Wednesday) as compared to occupancy on first Tuesday. While Param Sundari registered a footfall of 9.89% on day 5, the footfall was recorded as 7.43% today (day 6/ first Wednesday).

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 (Morning Trend)

To note, Param Sundari has witnessed a slow start at the box office today as compared to day 5. According to Sacnilk, Param Sundari recorded a collection of Rs 44 lakhs at 12 PM on its first Wednesday as compared to day 5 wherein the movie has earned Rs 63 lakhs only until 12 PM.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is now gearing up for Vvan : Force of the Forrest which is an Indian folk thriller. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, the movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.