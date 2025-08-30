Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth-Janhvi's Film Sees Slow Start In Overseas; Fails

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra is currently enjoying a joyful phase in his life. Recently, he became a father to a baby girl, and now he's in the spotlight due to the release of Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, this romantic comedy also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The film marks Sidharth's first collaboration with Janhvi under Maddock Productions. Interestingly, the fresh chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi has been a highlight of Param Sundari.

To note, the story of Param Sundari follows a Punjabi boy from North India, played by Sidharth, who falls for a South Indian girl, portrayed by Janhvi. This fresh pairing has caught the audience's attention, contributing to the film's appeal. In fact, the film's catchy songs and the lead pair's chemistry have drawn significant interest from viewers. Despite reports suggesting that Param Sundari might achieve double-digit earnings on its opening day, it had an average start at the box office not just in India but in the overseas market

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a slow start in overseas wherein it raked in Rs 1.30cr on day 1 (first Friday) and made a total worldwide collection of Rs 10 crores

Param Sundari Fails To Beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 1.30cr in the overseas, Param Sundari failed to beat the opening day overseas collection of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which happens to be Rs 5.50cr.

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Param Sundari is expected to see a hike in numbers and will be inching close to Rs 20cr mark at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, talking about his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth during the Delhi promotions of Param Sundari, stated, "More than just relying on the script, she brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance," as quoted by OTT Play.