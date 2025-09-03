Param Sundari Worldwide Collection Day 5: Sid-Janhvi Film Crosses 50 Cr, BEATS Deva, Son Of Sardaar 2 Overseas

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Param Sundari, the much-anticipated 2025 release starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, finally hit theatres on August 29 amid high expectations and massive buzz. From its vibrant trailer to a foot-tapping soundtrack that ruled the charts, the film had all the right ingredients to set the box office on fire. But just a few days into its theatrical run, the response has been underwhelming.

Despite the promising lead-up, the film has so far delivered only mediocre numbers at the box office. While initial footfalls were decent, the momentum hasn't quite picked up, and the film is yet to meet the commercial expectations it set during its pre-release promotions.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5 (Tuesday)

Marketed as a romantic drama with a modern twist, Param Sundari generated early hype thanks to its glossy visuals, sizzling on-screen chemistry, and catchy songs that dominated reels and playlists alike. The trailer sparked intrigue, with fans eagerly waiting to see the fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on the big screen.

Directed by Tushar Jalota and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films, Param Sundari managed to record a 30.77% growth in numbers yesterday (Tuesday, Sept 2), as per Sacnilk, and netted Rs 4.25 cr on its day 5. The 5-day total net earnings of the movie stood at Rs 34.25 cr at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 7.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 4.25 Cr

Total - ₹ 34.25 Cr

Param Sundari Crosses Rs 50 Cr Worldwide

As updated by Sacnilk, Sidharth-Janhvi's Param Sundari has crossed the Rs 50 cr-mark globally. With an overseas earning of Rs 13.90 cr (5 days total), the movie grossed Rs 55 cr worldwide in 5 days.

5 Days India Net Collection - ₹ 34.25 Cr

5 Days Worldwide Collection - ₹ 55.00 Cr

5 Days Overseas Collection - ₹ 13.90 Cr

5 Days India Gross Collection - ₹ 34.25 Cr

Param Sundari Overseas Collection Day 5: Beats Deva & Son Of Sardaar 2

Param Sundari has successfully surpassed the 5-day overseas numbers of Shahid Kapoor's Deva and Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's So Of Sardaar 2. As updated by Sacnilk, Deva had collected ₹ 12.50 cr at the overseas market in 5 days, while SOS 2 managed to rake in ₹ 6.25 cr only.