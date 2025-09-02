Param Sundari Collection Day 5 Early Trend: Sid-Janhvi's Film Yet To Cross Chennai Express Opening Day Numbers

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Updates: When Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor teamed up for Param Sundari, expectations were sky-high. With a star-studded cast, foot-tapping music, and a vibrant trailer that created major buzz online, the film seemed destined to be a crowd-puller. However, despite all the pre-release excitement, Param Sundari is doing mediocre business at the box office - falling short of industry expectations. Directed by Tushar Jalota and helmed by Maddock Films, Param Sundari had its highly-anticipated grand theatrical release on August 29 (Friday).

While some fans have praised the chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi and the film's colorful visuals, others felt the story lacked depth. The plotline, despite its emotional undertones, didn't strike the chord many were hoping for - especially when compared to iconic cross-cultural romances like Chennai Express.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Monday)

From the get-go, Param Sundari had everything working in its favor. The teaser and trailer were instant hits, grabbing attention for their glossy visuals, romantic tension, and the larger-than-life portrayal of a North-South love story - something that instantly reminded netizens of Chennai Express. The comparison added fuel to the buzz, with many expecting Param Sundari to be a blockbuster entertainer with mass appeal.

But once the film hit the theatres, the numbers told a different story. While initial footfalls were decent, the film has struggled to maintain momentum. Trade analysts describe the performance as underwhelming, especially given the marketing push and star power involved.

With an opening day collection of Rs 7.25 cr, as per Sacnilk, the film maintained a strong hold at ticket counters on its opening weekend.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 7.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 3.25 Cr

Total - ₹ 30 Cr

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Param Sundari continues its slow pace today as well and has managed to add Rs 2.33 cr today (September 2) till 5:00 pm. As of now, the total earning is estimated to be at Rs 32.33 cr (approx.).

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 5 (Today)

Morning Shows: 9.89%

Afternoon Shows: 15.79%

Param Sundari vs Chennai Express Box Office

Sidharth-Janhvi's Param Sundari is yet to surpass Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express (2013) opening day figures. As per Sacnilk, the film had a massive opening of Rs 33.12 cr on the day of its release.