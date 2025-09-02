Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Sidharth’s Film Slows Down On 1st Monday; Fails To Touch 50Cr

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, Param Sundari, has hit the screens on August 29 and fans are buzzing with excitement ever since. This romantic comedy is Sidharth's first release of the year, where he plays a relatable character. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film marks the Hasee Toh Phasee star's first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and their on-screen chemistry has been a refreshing change for viewers. For the uninitiated, Param Sundari is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

To note, Param Sundari tells the tale of a Punjabi boy from North India who discovers his soulmate through an AI app. He connects with a girl from Kerala, adding an interesting twist to the narrative. The movie not only showcased the couple's chemistry but also features lively songs which have caught the audience's attention. Released amid massive buzz, Param Sundari opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics. It even became Janhvi Kapoor's second-highest opener after Dhadak. However, the first Monday came with a massive dip in numbers at the box office not just in India but across the world.

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a huge drop in numbers on day 4 (first Monday) and minted Rs 1.65cr in the overseas which took the overall overseas collection of the movie to Rs 12.5cr after 4 days of release. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Param Sundari turned out to be Rs 48.5cr after four days of release.

Param Sundari Daywise Overseas Collection

Day 1 - Rs 1.3cr

Day 2 - Rs 5.7cr

Day 3 - Rs 3.85cr

Day 4 - Rs 1.65cr

Total - Rs 12.5cr

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Given the fact that it's a Tuesday - a working day, Param Sundari is expected to see another dip in numbers. The movie is expected to cross Rs 14cr mark in the overseas market today (day 5/ first Tuesday) and will be crossing Rs 50cr mark at the worldwide box office.

Janhvi Kapoor addressed comparisons between her role in Param Sundari and Deepika Padukone's character in Chennai Express. Fans noted similarities, but Janhvi clarified the differences. She explained to Mirchi Plus, "Deepika [Padukone] played a Tamilian in the film, and I play a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali girl. I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all."