Raghu Dakat Box Office Collection Day 1: Dev SMASHES Raktabeej 2; But Did It Beat Dhumketu Opening?

Raghu Dakat (Bengali) Box Office Collection Day 1: After months of anticipation, Dev's much-awaited historical action drama Raghu Dakat finally hit the big screens on September 25, making a powerful debut despite a major box office clash with Raktabeej 2. Directed and written by Dhrubo Banerjee, the film opened to packed theatres across Bengal and beyond, with early reports suggesting a strong start at the box office. With its bold theme and larger-than-life execution, Raghu Dakat has clearly struck a chord with Bengali audiences and its opening day box office report card is finally here!

Raghu Dakat Box Office Collection Day 1 (Opening Day)

Bengali cinema witnessed a major moment yesterday (September 25), as Dev's ambitious historical drama Raghu Dakat finally arrived in theatres. Set in 19th-century Bengal, during the height of British colonial oppression, Raghu Dakat tells the gripping tale of Raghu - a feared outlaw who evolves into a legendary folk hero. Through breathtaking visuals, intense action sequences, and emotionally charged moments, the film explores themes of rebellion, justice, and identity, blending historical events with rich Bengali folklore.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast - Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Om, among others- Raghu Dakat, produced by SVF, opened to a strong collection of Rs 45 lakhs (net), as per Sacnilk. For those unversed, Dev's movie had a mega three-way clash with Rkatabeej 2 and Devi Chowdhurani.

Raghu Dakat Vs Raktabeej 2 Day 1 Collection: Dev Vs Abir

Dev's Raghu Dakat has smashed Raktabeej 2 by 66% on the opening day. According to Sacnilk, Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee-directed Raktabeej sequel (Raktabeej 2) netted around Rs 15 lakhs on the day of its release, lagging behind Raghu Dakat in the Durga Pujo 2025 clash.

Raghu Dakat Opening Day Collection: Did It Beat Dhumketu On Day 1?

Despite leading the Durga Puja 2025 clash in Bengal, Dev's Raghu Dakat has failed to beat the opening day record of Dhumketu (Dev's last film before Dhumketu).

As per the same trade tracking site, Dhumketu (aka 'DeSu6') minted Rs 1.11 cr on the opening day, holding the record of being the biggest Bengali film ever.