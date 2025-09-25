Raghu Dakat Twitter Review: Is Dev's Mega Pujo Release Worth Watching? Kickstarts Celebration On Trending Note

Photo Credit: Instagram/@imdevadhikari

Raghu Dakat (Bengali) Twitter Review: After the success of Dhumketu, Dev is back - and this time, he's moving from modern-day rebels to a legendary outlaw with a sword in hand. The wait is over. Dev's much-anticipated historical action drama, Raghu Dakat, hits theatres today, Thursday, September 25 - and it's already being hailed as one of the biggest releases of the year in Bengali cinema. The release of Raghu Dakat kicks off a massive box office clash, with two other big-budget Bengali films - Raktabeej 2 and Devi Chowdhurani - set to release tomorrow. While Friday will see fireworks at the ticket counters, Dev's film has taken a head start with its solo Thursday release, hoping to grab early momentum on Chaturthi, kickstarting Durga Pujo 2025 celebrations all across West Bengal.

Raghu Dakat Advance Booking Day 1: Trends On BookMyShow On Release Day

Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, the film is a sweeping period saga set in 19th-century Bengal, during the height of British colonial rule. At the heart of the story is Raghu (played by Dev), a feared outlaw who transforms into a legendary folk hero - feared by the Empire, loved by the oppressed, and remembered as a symbol of resistance.

Co-starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, Om and Alexx O'Nell, among others in important roles, the Bengali-language historical drama promises a mix of action, politics, folklore, and emotion, with cinematic visuals capturing the lush landscapes and turbulent times of colonial Bengal.

According to several Twitter pages, Raghu Dakat kickstarted its theatrical journey on Durga Pujo on a celebratory note with several almost housefull/housefull shows on opening day across Bengal.

As shared by Dhumketu co-producer Rana Sarkar, Raghu Dakat is trending on BookMyShow (BMS) with over 10.35 ticket bookings for the opening day in pre-sales in the past 24 hours.

Raghu Dakat Twitter Review: Is Dev's Historical Drama Worth Your Time?

Raghu Dakat's release comes on the heels of a major personal milestone for Dev - 20 years in the Bengali film industry. Last week, the actor celebrated two decades of cinematic journey with a grand event that also served as the official trailer launch for Raghu Dakat.

The event was a celebration of not just a new film, but of Dev's evolution from romantic hero to one of the most bankable and versatile stars in Bengali cinema.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos of Raghu Dakat's first day first show (FDFS) premiere in the wee hours of Thursday are all over on Twitter (now 'X').

As the lights go down in packed theatres across Bengal today, all eyes are on Raghu Dakat - not just as a film, but as a cultural moment. With Dev leading the charge, fans are looking forward to the new era of Bengali cinema, one where history meets heroism with box office firepower.