Raghu Dakat Vs Raktabeej 2 Day 3 Collection: Dev Vs Abir; Who Won The Saturday Game? Pujo Clash Heats Up

Photo Credit: Instagram/@imdevadhikari, @windowsproduction

Raghu Dakat Vs Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: As Durga Puja fever grips Bengal, the box office is witnessing a high-voltage face-off between two of the season's biggest Bengali releases - Raghu Dakat and Raktabeej 2. With audiences flocking to theatres amid the festive frenzy, the battle for box office supremacy is on! After the mega 'Tekka' vs 'Bohurupi' clash last year during Durga Puja, Dev and Abir Chatterjee have locked horns once again on big screens with the much-talked-about Raghu Dakat vs Raktabeej 2 clash.

What makes this clash even more exciting is the contrasting flavour of both films. While Raktabeej 2 rides the wave of a contemporary thriller, Raghu Dakat dives deep into Bengal's turbulent colonial past. While both films are drawing massive crowds, turning cinema halls into battlegrounds of fanfare and fandom, let's take a look at which Bangla film is leading the clash amid pujo fever.

Raghu Dakat Box Office Collection Day 3 (Saturday)

After the success of Dhumketu, superstar Dev returns to the big screen with Raghu Dakat, a historical action drama directed by Dhrubo Banerjee. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century Bengal under British colonial rule, the film traces the journey of Raghu, a dreaded outlaw who evolves into a legendary rebel and people's hero. The powerful narrative is matched by a stellar cast including Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul, and Om. The film hit theatres on September 25, just ahead of the Puja celebrations, and has already generated strong buzz for its grand visuals, gripping storytelling, and Dev's intense transformation.

With an opening day collection of Rs 45 lakhs, as per Sacnilk, Raghu Dakat recorded a slight fall on Friday but overcame the slump on Saturday and surpassed the first day earnings. According to the same trade tracking site, the Bengali-language historical drama raked in around Rs 50 lakhs yesterday (Saturday, Sept 27), taking the overall net numbers to Rs 1.32 cr in 3 days.

Day 1 (Thurs): ₹ 0.45 Cr

Day 2 (Fri): ₹ 0.37 Cr

Day 3 (Sat): ₹ 0.5 Cr

Total Net Collection: ₹ 1.32 Cr

Raktabeej 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Saturday)

On the other hand, Raktabeej 2 promises a thrilling continuation of its popular predecessor, pulling in fans of the franchise and adding heat to the holiday competition. Helmed by the popular director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee, Raktabeej 2 - starring Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, veteran Victor Banerjee, Koushani Mukherjee and Seema Biswas in the lead - opened to an overwhelming collection of Rs 15 lakh amid the mega clash, as reported by Sacnilk.

Unlike Raghu Dakat, Raktabeej 2 saw an upward trend on Friday, followed by another jump in numbers on Saturday, raking in around Rs 34 lakhs on day 3. As updated by Sacnilk, the total 3-day estimated net earnings of Raktabeej sequel stand at Rs 73 lakhs.

Day 1 (Thurs): ₹ 0.15 Cr

Day 2 (Fri): ₹ 0.24 Cr

Day 3 (Sat): ₹ 0.34 Cr

Total Net Collection: ₹ 0.73 Cr

Raghu Dakat Vs Raktabeej 2 3 Days Collection (Yesterday)

The box office report card is pretty clear. Dev's Raktabeej 2 is running ahead of Abir-Mimi-Ankush's Raktabeej 2. On Saturday, Raghu Dakat minted Rs 16 lakhs (approx.) more than Raktabeej 2, leading the overall Durga Pujo 2025 clash by a noticeable margin of Rs 59 lakhs.

With the gap still tight, Raktabeej 2 might just pull ahead in the coming days.