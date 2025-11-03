Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 3: Zubeen's Last Film Thrives On First Weekend; Enters THIS Top List

Photo Credit: Instagram/@gyangautam

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 3: Renowned singer-actor Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale, has turned into more than just a movie-it's an emotion for millions of fans. The legendary Ya Ali singer tragically passed away in September 2025 in Singapore, leaving the nation in shock. Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and penned by Zubeen himself, this Assamese-language musical romantic drama stands as his heartfelt farewell to cinema and his admirers. Ever since its release on October 31, 2025, Roi Roi Binale has witnessed unprecedented footfalls across Assam, with theatres running back-to-back houseful shows. Fans are turning out in massive numbers to celebrate the star's legacy, transforming screenings into emotional tributes.

Roi Roi Binale Budget, Cast & Crew

Zubeen Garg's, the man behind several chartbuster Bollywood songs like 'Ya Ali', and 'Dil Tu Hi Bata', to name a few, tragic passing in September 2025 in Singapore left fans heartbroken, and now, his final on-screen appearance in Roi Roi Binale has turned into a heartfelt tribute from admirers who grew up with his songs.

Produced under Zeal Creations and i-Creation, the film features Zubeen Garg in his final on-screen role, alongside Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, and Achurjya Borpatra. True to Zubeen's artistic spirit, the film carries his signature blend of melody, emotion, and poetry-making it a fitting swan song for a legend who lived and breathed art in every form. As per a report by BollyMovieReviewz, Zubeen Garg's swansong Roi Roi Binale was reportedly crafted on a modest budget of around ₹5 crore. Despite its humble scale, the film's emotional depth and Zubeen's magnetic presence have turned it into a blockbuster phenomenon,

Roi Roi Binale Opening Weekend Box Office Collection (Day 3)

After a historic start at the box office with a whopping Rs 1.85 cr collection on day 1, as per Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale became the biggest opening Assamese film of all time. Fueled by positive buzz and an emotional connection with fans, the Zubeen Garg-starrer witnessed an impressive surge at the box office over its opening weekend.

According to Sacnik, the Assamese musical romantic-drama amassed Rs 2 cr on Saturday (day 2), followed by Rs 2.85 cr on Sunday (day 3). The total opening weekend net collection is now reported to be at Rs 6.13 cr, while the gross numbers are at Rs 7.05 cr.

Day 1 (Friday): ₹ 1.85 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹ 2 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹ 2.28 Cr

Total Net Collection (India): ₹ 6.13 Cr

Total Gross Collection (India): ₹ 7.05 Cr

Roi Roi Binale Sunday Box Office Collection: Enters THIS Top-Grossing List (Gross Collection)

With soaring first weekend numbers, Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale has officially stormed into the top 6 highest-grossing Assamese films list, surpassing popular hits like Kanchanjangha, Dr. Bezbaruah 2, and several other regional blockbusters.

1) Bidurbhai: 15.75 Cr

2) Bhaimon Da: 14.31 Cr

3) Sri Raghupati: 13.81 Cr

4) Rudra: 10.56 Cr

5) Ratnakar: 10 Cr

6) Roi Roi Binale: 7.05 Cr