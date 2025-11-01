Roi Roi Binale Collection Day 2 Early Update: 50% Budget Back ALREADY? Zubeen's Last Film Shines On Saturday

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: The Assamese film industry has come to a standstill of emotions with the release of Roi Roi Binale, a project that carries an indescribable weight of love, nostalgia, and loss. This musical romantic drama, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and written by the late Zubeen Garg, marks the final on-screen appearance of the legendary singer-actor before his untimely demise in Singapore in September. The film isn't just another cinematic release - it's the final chapter in Zubeen's lifelong artistic journey, a film he dreamt of making for nearly 20 years.

Roi Roi Binale Opening Day Box Office Collection (Day 1)

For millions of fans across Assam and beyond, Roi Roi Binale represents far more than a movie; it is a tribute to the man who defined an era of Assamese music and cinema. Zubeen Garg, who wore multiple hats as a singer, composer, lyricist, and actor, poured his heart into this story. From its melodious soundtrack to the soulful storytelling, every frame reflects his creative spirit. Starring Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, and others, the film captures the timeless essence of love, hope, and longing - emotions that resonate even more deeply following Zubeen's passing.

When Roi Roi Binale released on October 31, theatres across Assam turned into emotional arenas. Fans gathered in huge numbers, many lighting candles and carrying posters of Zubeen as a mark of respect. Outside cinema halls, teary-eyed admirers were seen singing his songs, creating a heartwarming yet heartbreaking atmosphere. The first-day shows ran housefull in most centres, proving that Zubeen's connection with his audience transcends life and death.

As per the Sacnilk update, Roi Roi Binale opened to a strong box office collection of Rs 1.53 cr.

Roi Roi Binale 2 Days Collection Early Trend (Today)

As per early box office trends, Roi Roi Binale is performing strongly, driven entirely by audience emotion and word of mouth. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the musical romantic drama is riding high on Saturday buzz and has added around ₹ 1.17 cr today till 5:45 PM. As of now, the total collection is now estimated to be at Rs 2.7 cr (approx.).

If the early update report is to be true, the film has already recovered more than 50% of its budget. As per a report by Bollymoviereviewz, the Zubeen Garg starrer has been allegedly mounted on a budget of Rs 5 cr.

Roi Roi Binale Saturday Occupancy (Day 2) - Assamese 2D

Morning Shows: 89.00%

Afternoon Shows: 97.00%